Skyrocketing prices in Parachinar force average consumers to return empty-handed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Parachinar, the capital of Kurram District, is grappling with unprecedented price hikes of daily use commodities as all major roads to the district remain blocked.

The ongoing crisis in the area has caused severe shortages of essential food items, driving prices to record highs. In Parachinar, peas are being sold at Rs. 600 per kg, onions at Rs. 500 per kg, and tomatoes at Rs. 400 per kg.

The closure of the main Thall-Parachinar highway, the Afghan border, and other key routes for the past four months has exacerbated the situation.

To mitigate the crisis, 61 trucks loaded with essential goods, including vegetables, fruits, flour, sugar, and cooking oil, were recently dispatched to Parachinar.

However, according to Haji Imdad, president of the local trade union, the supply is far from sufficient to meet the growing needs of the population. He urged authorities to ensure a continuous supply of goods to stabilize the market.

Local residents lament the skyrocketing prices, with many saying they can no longer afford basic necessities. "Inflation has reached unbearable levels," said a local resident. "Cauliflower and peas are both being sold at Rs. 600 per kg, onions at Rs. 500, and tomatoes at Rs. 400. Even basic groceries have become out of reach for most people."

The crisis has also rendered fruits a luxury for many. Oranges are being sold at an exorbitant Rs. 750 per dozen, leaving them beyond the reach of the average consumer. Thousands of people from nearby villages, who travel to Parachinar to buy essentials, are often forced to return empty-handed due to the exorbitant prices.

Residents are calling on the provincial government to take immediate action to reopen the blocked routes and stabilize prices, as the current situation is unsustainable for the majority of the population.

