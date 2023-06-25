Skyrocketing prices of animals forces people towards 'Ijtamai Qurbani'

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :The record increase in prices of sacrificial animals is being witnessed across the country and the trend of 'Ijtamai Qurbani' is becoming popular under which the citizens are arranging for the religious obligation of 'Ijtamai Qurbani'.

Due to skyrocketing prices of sacrificial animals, most of people are giving preference to the collective Qurbani ritual instead of sacrificing animals individually on Eid ul Azha.

This was revealed in a survey of the cattle market conducted by this scribe.

The residents of various localities have arranged for combined sacrifices with the cooperation of various religious and social organizations including local madrassas and mosques.

A large number of people have also arranged for combined qurbani with their relatives and friends.

"It is better to take part in the collective Qurbani arranged by a nearby madrassa or mosque during these hard times of inflation, and we will do so because we will have to spend only Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 for a share and its affordable," said a local resident Faisal.

The prevailing economic crunch leading to limited incomes and livelihood amid steady increases in animal prices in recent years has led to the trend of collective sacrifices, another citizen Altaf said.

The prices of the sacrificial animals have further increased this year as compared to the last year owing to an increase in transportation charges and other associated expenses.

The prices of bulls in the market have increased from Rs50,000 to Rs150,000 per animal as compared to last year while the price of A category bull has increased from Rs100,000 to Rs200,000 and onwards and the price of B category bull has increased from Rs50,000 to Rs100,000 and prices of C category has surged from Rs40,000 to Rs70,000. The prices of goats and sheep have also increased by up to 50 per cent.

The price of A category goat/sheep has increased from Rs30,000 to Rs50,000. Prices of B category has increased from Rs20,000 to Rs30,000 and C category to Rs15,000 and above.

The price of a goat and sheep in the cattle market was witnessed from Rs 60,000 to Rs 130,000 while the prices of bull were recorded from Rs 250,000 to Rs 350,000.

Meanwhile, as Eid day was drawing near the sale of sacrificial animals was gaining momentum.

Rawalpindi district administration had set up temporary cattle markets at 11 different places in the district in connection with Eid ul Azha.

According to a district administration spokesman, the administration on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi had finalized all the arrangements.

Five cattle markets were established in Rawalpindi city, two in Gujjar Khan, two in Taxila, and one each in Kallar Syedan and Kahuta.

Bhatta Chowk near Koh-e-Noor Mills, Misrial, Gulistan Colony, Dhok Hassu, Kalyal village markets are for Rawalpindi city, he added.

A cattle market was established at Mandra Stop Ground and Gulyana Road near Slaughter in Tehsil Gujar Khan.

Similarly, cattle markets were also established in Taxila near Sharif Hospital, G.T Road Wah Cantt and HIT near Sunday Bazaar Timber Market, he added.

A temporary cattle market was set up in connection with Eid-ul-Azha at cattle market established on Kalar Syedan near Mangal Bypass.

A temporary cattle market had also been set up at Sakhi Sabzwari Chowk near KRL Check Post in Kahuta.

Assistant Commissioners, Chief Officer Municipal Corporations concerned had been directed to supervise the cattle markets, he informed.

Earlier, the DC office through a notification had directed the authorities concerned to make all necessary arrangements so that the sellers and buyers could be accommodated with necessary precautionary measures in a hygienic environment in the light of the guidelines issued by Punjab government in this regard.

The spokesman informed that no one is being allowed to set up market of sacrificial animals in city areas.

Special teams had been formed to take action against the violators, besides imposing fines and confiscating their animals.

Like last year, the sellers of sacrificial animals are not being allowed to enter the city in a bid to keep the city clean.

According to RCB sources, sale of sacrificial animals had been banned in cantonment areas.

Special teams had been formed to fine the violators and even confiscate their animals, they added.

The officials of Livestock and Health department talking to APP informed that they have established special camps at city's entry points, all cattle markets and sale points of sacrificial animals for the prevention of Congo virus.

All possible precautionary measures in this regard were being taken, they said adding, solid steps for the treatment of animals suffering from any disease including Congo virus were also being taken so that the citizens could be protected from any threat. Besides all the sale points and cattle markets were being sprayed, they added.

The staff of the authorities concerned had also been deployed and the exercise would continue without any break till Eidul Azha, they said.

