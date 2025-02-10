SLA Announce To Celebrate 14th February As The Day Of Love For Sindhi Language
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2025 | 10:46 PM
Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) in collaboration with Sindhi Adabi Sangat SAGA, Teachers organizations and Arts Councils has announced to celebrate 14th February 2025 as the day of love for Sindhi language in the context of ongoing Sindhi language national language’ awareness campaign
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) in collaboration with Sindhi Adabi Sangat SAGA, Teachers organizations and Arts Councils has announced to celebrate 14th February 2025 as the day of love for Sindhi language in the context of ongoing Sindhi language national language’ awareness campaign.
The Spokesman of SLA Saleem Jarwar informed here on Monday that Sindhi speaking people living in Sindh and abroad and lovers of Sindhi language have been requested to teach and study Sindhi to their children.
During the second week of Sindhi National Language Awareness Campaign, the Sindhi Language Authority has requested the people of Sindh to write a letter to the Sindh Chief Minister, Governor and Speaker of the Sindh Assembly and submit the online petition issued by the organization so that Sindhi language can be made mandatory along with urdu and English in Sindh.
SLA in its online petition has demanded of the Sindh Government for the promotion of Sindhi language mentioning that Sindhi is one of the oldest and richest languages of the world, which is connected with the cultural and historical heritage of Sindh.
Although the Sindhi language is the official language in Sindhi Province, its use is decreasing at the official and business level.
The preservation of the language on the day of their arrival, their presence in government affairs, trade, education, and public places is now the most important requirement of the time.
In this regard SLA appeals to the Sindh government to immediately implement the following measures for the protection and promotion of the Sindhi language.
Recent Stories
PTI founder seeking NRO: Advisor to Prime Minister on Legal Affairs Barrister Aq ..
SLA announce to celebrate 14th February as the day of love for Sindhi language
Nasrat Division canals to be closed till February 12
Over 100 Pakistani IT companies participating in LEAP 2025
KP law minister calls for improved public services
Two drug peddlers arrested with hashish, liquor
Pakistan recognizes blue economy as a key pillar of national development agenda ..
Kohat launches 'Cleaning Half of Faith' campaign ahead of Ramadan"
Mohammad Sultan wins Mr Rawalpindi in Bodybuilding Competition
RWO president, general secretary meet DC
UAE President, Mohammed bin Rashid welcome guests of World Governments Summit 20 ..
10,000 vehicles fined Rs 9.4m for violating traffic rules in January
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI founder seeking NRO: Advisor to Prime Minister on Legal Affairs Barrister Aqeel Malik51 seconds ago
-
SLA announce to celebrate 14th February as the day of love for Sindhi language53 seconds ago
-
Nasrat Division canals to be closed till February 1254 seconds ago
-
KP law minister calls for improved public services57 seconds ago
-
Two drug peddlers arrested with hashish, liquor43 seconds ago
-
Pakistan recognizes blue economy as a key pillar of national development agenda under 'Uran Pakistan ..45 seconds ago
-
Kohat launches 'Cleaning Half of Faith' campaign ahead of Ramadan"46 seconds ago
-
RWO president, general secretary meet DC50 seconds ago
-
10,000 vehicles fined Rs 9.4m for violating traffic rules in January30 minutes ago
-
PNCA, Sadequain Foundation commemorate death anniversary of artist, Sadequain30 minutes ago
-
Waqar Mehdi chairs meeting to assess 16 Development projects underway in Karachi East30 minutes ago
-
Police arrest suspected outlaw in injured condition30 minutes ago