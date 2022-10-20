UrduPoint.com

SLA Chairman Condoles Over Death Of Sindhi Poet Juman Darbadar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 20, 2022 | 07:43 PM

Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) chairman Dr Ishaq Samejo has expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of eminent Sindhi poet Juman Darbadar

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) chairman Dr Ishaq Samejo has expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of eminent Sindhi poet Juman Darbadar.

Dr. Samejo termed the death of Juman Darbadar, a great loss to Sindhi literature and expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

He said Juman Darbadar was a poet of people who wrote poetry to highlight the problems of the masses.

