SLA Chairman Expresses Condolence Over Gul Hassan Kalmati's Death

Faizan Hashmi Published May 17, 2023 | 06:30 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :Sindhi Language Authority Chairman Dr Ishaq Samejo Wednesday expressed condolence over sad demise of writer, historian and researcher Gul Hassan Kalmati in Karachi.

In his condolence message to the bereaved family, SLA chairman termed Gul Hassan Kalmati's passing away a great loss of Sindhi literature and said Sindh had deprived of a great historian.

He prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul.

