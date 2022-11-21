UrduPoint.com

SLA Organizes National Conference On "Children's Literature"

Muhammad Irfan Published November 21, 2022 | 12:00 AM

SLA organizes national conference on "Children's Literature"

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :The Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) organized a two-day national conference on "Children's Literature" on the eve of International Children's Day here on Sunday.

Addressing the conference, scholars, and writers of children's literature demanded that a separate ministry should be set up for children's literature and their training.

They said that by establishing modern scientific institutes, programs should be telecast through special tv channels so that they can study with interest.

Various sessions were organized in the conference and the session on "Science, Technology and Children's Literature" was chaired by Dr. Ali Murtaza Dharejo.

Dr Fayaz, Latif, Dr Manzoor Ali Vesrio, an intermediate student Ayesha Hameed and others spoke on the occasion and stressed the need for the promotion of children's literature in our society.

A session themed "children's magazines and publishing houses" was moderated by Wahid Paras Hisbani while Nazir Naz, Anwar Soomro, Muhammad Ali Majid, and Halar Nawaz expressed their views.

Professor Idrees Jatoi chaired a session themed " Children's literature in textbooks and teaching in Sindhi "Eminent poet Ayaz Gul chaired a session themed "Children's literature in Sindhi Language".

The conference adopted several resolutions for promotion of children's literature so that a new generation could be flourished in such a way that new capable leadership could be created.

SLA chairman Dr Ishaq Samejo, Secretary Prof. Shabnam Gul, Prof Tahmina Mufti, and other scholars participated in the concluding session and urged scholars to write children's literature.

