SLA organizes ‘Shah Latif Children’ festival

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) A festival titled “Shah Latif Children” organized by Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) in collaboration with Pakistan academy of Letters for introducing Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai’s message of love, peace, tolerance, harmony and social cohesion among the young generation of diverse linguistic groups living here.

Speaking as Chief Guest at the inaugural session, Deputy Chairman of Senate Syedaal Khan said that it was important that the Latif Studies should be taught in a systematic way across the country to promote his message of love and tolerance.

He said: “Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai’s message is based on peace, blessing and love for the humanity, this message needs to be spread across the world as it resonated with the problems of the world in which we live in.”

He appreciated the efforts of Sindhi Language Authority who brought the sufi colors from the soil of Sindh to the Federal capital.

Chairman of Sindhi Language Authority, Dr. Ishaq Samejo in his remarks said it was encouraging to see children and youth from various communities took great interest in understanding the message of Shah Abdul Latif.

He said it was important that the children and youth of Pakistan study sufi saints like Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai as a discipline of studies, adding that the message of Latif was so relevant to present times and it needs to be spread across boundaries.

Chairperson of Academy of Letters Dr. Najiba Arif said that the message of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai was universal and immortal.

Such events out of Sindh would be helpful in spreading the essence of his message.

Prominent writer, development professional and Chairperson of Indus Cultural Forum Naseer Memon said that the message of Sufi saints like Shah Latif, Bulleh Shah, Rahman Baba, Khawaja Farid and others was key in establishing peace and harmony in the country. He said the message of Sufis was greater shield against the violent extremism. Prominent scholar Dr. Sahar Gul Bhatti also spoke on the occasion.

A large number of children took part in the debate competition and other activities as part of the festival. Children from different schools and cities surrounding Islamabad performed tableaux based on Shah Abdul Latif’s poetry.

Painting and quiz competitions were also part of the festival. The winners were awarded with prizes and shields. Winner of the debate competition included Tahreem Batool (Sindhi), Sher Ali (urdu). Muhammad Ahsan Ghumro (English).

Children from various language groups recited original and translated poetry of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai. These included recitations by Wasu Khan (Seraiki), Balach Panah Baloch (Balochi), Benazir Memon (English) and Sugandh Aziz Baloch (Sindhi).

Sufi singers from Sindh Rafiq Faqeer, Junior Suhrab Faqeer and young singers Janib Soomro, Intikhab and Rahat Burdi, Amna Chandio, Mairaj Khan, Dil Hussain Chachar and others mesmerized the audience with songs of Shah Abdul Latif Bhttai.