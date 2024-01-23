Open Menu

SLA To Give Awards On Published Books, Research Papers, Technology

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 23, 2024 | 09:53 PM

SLA to give awards on published books, research papers, technology

Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) has announced to give awards for practical work done for Sindhi Language in published books, papers and Technology in 2023

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) has announced to give awards for practical work done for Sindhi Language in published books, papers and Technology in 2023.

According to a press release issued by the Spokesman of Authority, the First award will be given to Sindhi Language, Linguistics, research in Language, Grammar, pronunciation and Indus script while the second award will be given to a book published in any language about Sindhi Language in the world including Pakistan. The third award will be given to a research paper on a new and unique topic in the Sindhi Language ( To be published in a certified research journal of the Higher education Commission)

The fourth award will be given to new advancements in the Sindhi Language on the internet, applications, software, games or Sindhi Computing.

No book would be included for competition carrying out any criticism about Country, Nation, religion or Person while ideological debate based on literary base would be exempted from this condition.

Writers and publishers aspiring to participate in the contest were advised to send five copies of published books, five copies of the published research journal, Software about the Sindhi Language, DvDs of the application and game source file (Non-returnable) to the address of the Secretary Sindhi Language Authority Hyderabad till 28th February.

Books, Research Papers and DvDs will be sent by the Committee of Institutions to worthy judges for final decision.

Related Topics

Pakistan Internet World Technology Hyderabad February HEC From

Recent Stories

Commissioner Mardan directs for eradication of po ..

Commissioner Mardan directs for eradication of polythene bags

4 minutes ago
 District administration conducts operation against ..

District administration conducts operation against encroachments in Qasimabad

4 minutes ago
 CM launches Bannu economic Zone

CM launches Bannu economic Zone

4 minutes ago
 ISSI convenes roundtable on False Flag Operations, ..

ISSI convenes roundtable on False Flag Operations, Electoral Politics of India

4 minutes ago
 AC cracks down on price hike, encroachment, 7 viol ..

AC cracks down on price hike, encroachment, 7 violators held

9 minutes ago
 May-9 violence: LHC restores pre-arrest bail of PT ..

May-9 violence: LHC restores pre-arrest bail of PTI founder in 7 cases

9 minutes ago
Kazi urges global vigilance as over 60 nations gea ..

Kazi urges global vigilance as over 60 nations gear up for historic elections in ..

9 minutes ago
 Court testifies six more witnesses against PTI fou ..

Court testifies six more witnesses against PTI founder in cypher case

9 minutes ago
 Efforts afoot to implement code of conduct in gene ..

Efforts afoot to implement code of conduct in general election

9 minutes ago
 Sharjeel Memon says PPP's relation with people not ..

Sharjeel Memon says PPP's relation with people not limited to election campaign

20 minutes ago
 KSrelief distributes 500 food baskets in Pakistan

KSrelief distributes 500 food baskets in Pakistan

20 minutes ago
 Kakakhel advocates accelerated role for KVDA

Kakakhel advocates accelerated role for KVDA

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan