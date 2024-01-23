SLA To Give Awards On Published Books, Research Papers, Technology
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 23, 2024 | 09:53 PM
Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) has announced to give awards for practical work done for Sindhi Language in published books, papers and Technology in 2023
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) has announced to give awards for practical work done for Sindhi Language in published books, papers and Technology in 2023.
According to a press release issued by the Spokesman of Authority, the First award will be given to Sindhi Language, Linguistics, research in Language, Grammar, pronunciation and Indus script while the second award will be given to a book published in any language about Sindhi Language in the world including Pakistan. The third award will be given to a research paper on a new and unique topic in the Sindhi Language ( To be published in a certified research journal of the Higher education Commission)
The fourth award will be given to new advancements in the Sindhi Language on the internet, applications, software, games or Sindhi Computing.
No book would be included for competition carrying out any criticism about Country, Nation, religion or Person while ideological debate based on literary base would be exempted from this condition.
Writers and publishers aspiring to participate in the contest were advised to send five copies of published books, five copies of the published research journal, Software about the Sindhi Language, DvDs of the application and game source file (Non-returnable) to the address of the Secretary Sindhi Language Authority Hyderabad till 28th February.
Books, Research Papers and DvDs will be sent by the Committee of Institutions to worthy judges for final decision.
Recent Stories
Commissioner Mardan directs for eradication of polythene bags
District administration conducts operation against encroachments in Qasimabad
CM launches Bannu economic Zone
ISSI convenes roundtable on False Flag Operations, Electoral Politics of India
AC cracks down on price hike, encroachment, 7 violators held
May-9 violence: LHC restores pre-arrest bail of PTI founder in 7 cases
Kazi urges global vigilance as over 60 nations gear up for historic elections in ..
Court testifies six more witnesses against PTI founder in cypher case
Efforts afoot to implement code of conduct in general election
Sharjeel Memon says PPP's relation with people not limited to election campaign
KSrelief distributes 500 food baskets in Pakistan
Kakakhel advocates accelerated role for KVDA
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner Mardan directs for eradication of polythene bags4 minutes ago
-
District administration conducts operation against encroachments in Qasimabad4 minutes ago
-
CM launches Bannu economic Zone4 minutes ago
-
ISSI convenes roundtable on False Flag Operations, Electoral Politics of India4 minutes ago
-
AC cracks down on price hike, encroachment, 7 violators held9 minutes ago
-
May-9 violence: LHC restores pre-arrest bail of PTI founder in 7 cases9 minutes ago
-
Kazi urges global vigilance as over 60 nations gear up for historic elections in 20249 minutes ago
-
Court testifies six more witnesses against PTI founder in cypher case9 minutes ago
-
Efforts afoot to implement code of conduct in general election9 minutes ago
-
Sharjeel Memon says PPP's relation with people not limited to election campaign20 minutes ago
-
KSrelief distributes 500 food baskets in Pakistan20 minutes ago
-
Kakakhel advocates accelerated role for KVDA20 minutes ago