SLA to give awards on published books, research papers, technology

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) has announced to give awards for practical work done for Sindhi Language in published books, papers and Technology in 2023.

According to a press release issued by the Spokesman of Authority, the First award will be given to Sindhi Language, Linguistics, research in Language, Grammar, pronunciation and Indus script while the second award will be given to a book published in any language about Sindhi Language in the world including Pakistan. The third award will be given to a research paper on a new and unique topic in the Sindhi Language ( To be published in a certified research journal of the Higher education Commission)

The fourth award will be given to new advancements in the Sindhi Language on the internet, applications, software, games or Sindhi Computing.

No book would be included for competition carrying out any criticism about Country, Nation, religion or Person while ideological debate based on literary base would be exempted from this condition.

Writers and publishers aspiring to participate in the contest were advised to send five copies of published books, five copies of the published research journal, Software about the Sindhi Language, DvDs of the application and game source file (Non-returnable) to the address of the Secretary Sindhi Language Authority Hyderabad till 28th February.

Books, Research Papers and DvDs will be sent by the Committee of Institutions to worthy judges for final decision.