SLA to hold workshop on use of language in media

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) will organize a one-day workshop titled "Media and Sindhi Language" on February 17 to polish the language skills of budding journalists of Sindhi media.

In four sessions of the workshop, language and media experts will provide training on accurate usage of language in all forms of media and avoiding language mistakes in radio, television and newspapers, Yasir Qazi of SLA Karachi informed in a statement here on Friday.

He said young male and female journalists belonging to different print and electronic media organizations of Karachi have been nominated for the one-day learning workshop after scrutinizing entries received in response to an announcement through social media.

The workshop being organized at Authority's Karachi Camp office will conclude with the distribution of certificates to the participants, he added.