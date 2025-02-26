Open Menu

SLA To Host Event On Sindhi Language Awareness

Muhammad Irfan Published February 26, 2025 | 06:20 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) The Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) will host an event titled 'Sindhi Language, National Language: Activities and Accomplishments" on 28 February at Dr. Balouch Hall.

The event is part of SLA's efforts to declare February as Sindhi Language and National Language Awareness Month, aiming to promote the importance and significance of the Sindhi language.

The Spokesman SLA Saleem Jarwar informed on Wednesday that Sindhi Language Authority has celebrated February month as Sindhi Language awareness month in which lovers of Sindhi Language, literary, Social and cultural organizations participated in fabulous movement and positively responded.

APP/nsm

