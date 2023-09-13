SLA to host national conference on Artificial Intelligence, Technology on 1 September

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :Sindhi Language Authority(SLA) to hold a national conference on Artificial Intelligence, Technology, and the future of the Sindhi Language with the objective of highlighting the importance of Technology and artificial intelligence in the development of languages and usage on 17 September.

According to the Spokesman of SLA, eminent linguistics experts would read their papers on the compuetrised development of languages, digitalization, artificial intelligence, modern information technology, and usage of Sindhi language.