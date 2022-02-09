SLA to organise program in memory of late playwright Shoukat Shoro

The Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) will organise a literary program in memory of the famous Sindhi language story and drama writer Shoukat Hussain Shoro on Thursday (Feb 10).

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :The Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) will organise a literary program in memory of the famous Sindhi language story and drama writer Shoukat Hussain Shoro on Thursday (Feb 10).

The program will start at Dr.

NA Baloch Hall of the Language Authority at about 11 am, said SLA spokesman Saleem Jarwar.

The companions of the famous Sindhi language writer and playwright late Shoukat Shoro will shed light on his artistic services and literary work in detail, Jarwar said.