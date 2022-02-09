UrduPoint.com

SLA To Organise Program In Memory Of Late Playwright Shoukat Shoro

Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2022 | 06:54 PM

SLA to organise program in memory of late playwright Shoukat Shoro

The Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) will organise a literary program in memory of the famous Sindhi language story and drama writer Shoukat Hussain Shoro on Thursday (Feb 10).

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :The Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) will organise a literary program in memory of the famous Sindhi language story and drama writer Shoukat Hussain Shoro on Thursday (Feb 10).

The program will start at Dr.

NA Baloch Hall of the Language Authority at about 11 am, said SLA spokesman Saleem Jarwar.

The companions of the famous Sindhi language writer and playwright late Shoukat Shoro will shed light on his artistic services and literary work in detail, Jarwar said.

Recent Stories

OIC Condemns the Crime of Israeli Occupation Killi ..

OIC Condemns the Crime of Israeli Occupation Killing Three Palestinians in Nablu ..

45 minutes ago
 Chinese shares close higher Wednesday

Chinese shares close higher Wednesday

1 minute ago
 Condolence reference in memory of Baba-e-Pothohar ..

Condolence reference in memory of Baba-e-Pothohar held at Punjab Arts Council

1 minute ago
 Slovenia polls set for April 24 with shake-up expe ..

Slovenia polls set for April 24 with shake-up expected

1 minute ago
 Shiffrin left 'low' but US finally win Beijing Oly ..

Shiffrin left 'low' but US finally win Beijing Olympic gold

1 minute ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi arranges special ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi arranges special lecture by renowned visual art ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>