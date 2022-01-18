UrduPoint.com

SLA To Organize Conference On Sindhi Language On Jan 20

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 18, 2022 | 09:46 PM

The Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) is organizing one-day conference themed "Sindhi Language, its Script, Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow" on Thursday (January 20).

Eminent researcher and scholar Dr. Nawaz Ali Shauq will preside the conference while Provincial Minister for Culture, Tourism and Antiquities Syed Sardar Ali Shah will attend it as chief guest. The event would be held at Dr NA Baloch Hall of Sindhi Language Authority at about 11 am.

Eminent researcher and scholar Dr. Nawaz Ali Shauq will preside the conference while Provincial Minister for Culture, Tourism and Antiquities Syed Sardar Ali Shah will attend it as chief guest. The event would be held at Dr NA Baloch Hall of Sindhi Language Authority at about 11 am.

According to SLA spokesperson Saleem Jarwar, various books published in the year 2019 will be inaugurated at the conference in which chairman SLA Dr Mohammad Ali Manjhi, Madad Ali Sindhi, Kaleem Lashari, Dr Abdul Gafoor Memon, Taj Joyo, Dr Ishaq Samejo, Mukhtiar Mallah, Prof Idrees Jatoi, Dr Sher Mehrani, Dr Fayaz Latif and Amar Fayaz Buriro will also present their papers on the topic.

The books written by Engineer Abdul Wahab Usto, Adal Soomro, Abdul Hai Palejo, Ibrahim Kharal, Tarique Qureshi, Deedar Shah, Dr Sher Mehrani, and Jabbar Azad Mangi will be formally inaugurated.

The conference's proceeding will be moderated by SLA secretary Prof Shabnam Gul, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

