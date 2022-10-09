SLA To Organize Seminar In Memory Of Late Imdad Hussaini
Umer Jamshaid Published October 09, 2022 | 11:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2022 ) :Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) would organize a seminar in memory of eminent Sindhi language poet late Imdad Hussaini on Monday (October 10).
According to spokesman, seminar would be held at Dr N A Baloch hall of the Sindhi Language Authority at about 4 pm in which scholars, poets, writers and intellectuals would shed light on the services of late poet Sayed Imdad Hussaini for promotion of Sindhi poetry.