UrduPoint.com

SLA To Organize Seminar In Memory Of Late Imdad Hussaini

Umer Jamshaid Published October 09, 2022 | 11:40 PM

SLA to organize seminar in memory of late Imdad Hussaini

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2022 ) :Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) would organize a seminar in memory of eminent Sindhi language poet late Imdad Hussaini on Monday (October 10).

According to spokesman, seminar would be held at Dr N A Baloch hall of the Sindhi Language Authority at about 4 pm in which scholars, poets, writers and intellectuals would shed light on the services of late poet Sayed Imdad Hussaini for promotion of Sindhi poetry.

Related Topics

October

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2022

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10th October 2022

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 October 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th October 2022

1 day ago
 Zelenskyy's Calls for 'Preemptive' Strikes Prove N ..

Zelenskyy's Calls for 'Preemptive' Strikes Prove Necessity of Special Operation ..

1 day ago
 Arrival of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) blessing for su ..

Arrival of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) blessing for suffering humanity: Prime Minist ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.