SLA to organize seminar in memory of late Imdad Hussaini

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2022 ) :Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) would organize a seminar in memory of eminent Sindhi language poet late Imdad Hussaini on Monday (October 10).

According to spokesman, seminar would be held at Dr N A Baloch hall of the Sindhi Language Authority at about 4 pm in which scholars, poets, writers and intellectuals would shed light on the services of late poet Sayed Imdad Hussaini for promotion of Sindhi poetry.