SLA urges for using Sindhi Language in official correspondence

On the directives of the Chairman Sindhi Language Authority Dr. Ishaq Samejo, Spokesman Saleem Jarwar on Thursday called on Chairman Municipal Corporation Abdul Ghafoor Dars and Administrative Officer Muhammad Hayat Chandio

During a meeting, he conveyed a message of the Institution about the usage of the Sindhi Language in Sindh according to the resolutions passed by the Sindh Assembly in accordance with the Constitution.

The spokesman requested to use the Sindhi Language in official correspondence, birth, death, and Nikah Namaa registration.

He on behalf of the Institution also offered technical assistance in Sindhi Computing and composing.

Abdul Ghafoor Dars and Muhammad Hayat lauded the efforts of Sindhi Language Authority and assured of making official correspondence and issuing certificates in the Sindhi Language.

On this occasion the Spokesman presented Sindhi Language journal and Sindhi news letter to Corporation's Chairmen.