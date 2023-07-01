SLA with IMF to attract investment: RCCI

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has termed the Staff Level Agreement (SLA) with International Monetary Fund (IMF) as a piece of good news for Pakistan's economy.

President Chamber Saqib Rafique in a statement on Saturday, said that the business community hoped that the industry reforms introduced by the government in the budget including the five export sectors to increase tax net and increase exports would be implemented.

He said that the agreement would not only send a positive message to investors but had also been averted the risk of default.

The framework for the development of five Es; Energy, E-Pakistan, Environment, Equity and Empowerment should be shared with the business community and stakeholders must be taken on board, he added.

He asked the government to improve financial management and discipline and give preference to lesser-known and non-conventional sectors to increase exports.

Saqib said that the Chamber had also submitted a nine-point economic plan to the Ministry of Finance and FBR in its budget proposals.