Open Menu

SLA With IMF To Attract Investment: RCCI

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 01, 2023 | 07:20 PM

SLA with IMF to attract investment: RCCI

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has termed the Staff Level Agreement (SLA) with International Monetary Fund (IMF) as a piece of good news for Pakistan's economy.

President Chamber Saqib Rafique in a statement on Saturday, said that the business community hoped that the industry reforms introduced by the government in the budget including the five export sectors to increase tax net and increase exports would be implemented.

He said that the agreement would not only send a positive message to investors but had also been averted the risk of default.

The framework for the development of five Es; Energy, E-Pakistan, Environment, Equity and Empowerment should be shared with the business community and stakeholders must be taken on board, he added.

He asked the government to improve financial management and discipline and give preference to lesser-known and non-conventional sectors to increase exports.

Saqib said that the Chamber had also submitted a nine-point economic plan to the Ministry of Finance and FBR in its budget proposals.

Related Topics

Pakistan IMF Exports Business Budget Rawalpindi Chamber FBR Commerce Government Agreement Industry

Recent Stories

Al-Jundi journal publishes issue No 594 for July 2 ..

Al-Jundi journal publishes issue No 594 for July 2023

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Summer Promotions 2023 kicks off, starting ..

Sharjah Summer Promotions 2023 kicks off, starting 65 days of surprises &amp; ex ..

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Rwanda on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Rwanda on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mo ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj seaso ..

6 hours ago
 Sharjah&#039;s LSDA organises Labour Eid Festival

Sharjah&#039;s LSDA organises Labour Eid Festival

6 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj se ..

6 hours ago
UAE leaders congratulate President of Burundi on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Burundi on Independence Day

6 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Somalia on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Somalia on Independence Day

6 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Governor General of Canad ..

UAE leaders congratulate Governor General of Canada on National Day

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 July 2023

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 01 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 01 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

10 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosq ..

UAQ Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj season

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan