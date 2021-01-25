Slain journalist laid to rest

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :The funeral prayer of journalist, Ghulam Haider Rasool was offered in his native town in tehsil Pattoki. Pattoki police had registered a case against four accused under the Terrorism Act.

According to police, four armed accused Usman Haider, Asadullah, Abdullah and Hamza shot dead a local journalist Ghulam Haider Rasool and fled from the scene.

The family of slain journalist on Saturday protested and blocked the main road for hours.

The protesters were dispersed on the assurance of District Police Officer (DPO) Kasur, Imran Kishwer that justice would be ensured to the bereaved family. The DPO further assured that the culprits would be punished under the law.

Funeral prayer of the deceased journalist was offered at Municipal Committee Pattoki.

Hundreds of people including local journalists and businessmen attended the funeral.