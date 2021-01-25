UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Slain Journalist Laid To Rest

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 12:10 AM

Slain journalist laid to rest

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :The funeral prayer of journalist, Ghulam Haider Rasool was offered in his native town in tehsil Pattoki. Pattoki police had registered a case against four accused under the Terrorism Act.

According to police, four armed accused Usman Haider, Asadullah, Abdullah and Hamza shot dead a local journalist Ghulam Haider Rasool and fled from the scene.

The family of slain journalist on Saturday protested and blocked the main road for hours.

The protesters were dispersed on the assurance of District Police Officer (DPO) Kasur, Imran Kishwer that justice would be ensured to the bereaved family. The DPO further assured that the culprits would be punished under the law.

Funeral prayer of the deceased journalist was offered at Municipal Committee Pattoki.

Hundreds of people including local journalists and businessmen attended the funeral.

Related Topics

Dead Police Road Kasur Pattoki Prayer Family From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid chairs first UAE Cabinet meeti ..

56 minutes ago

Fourth edition of Taqdeer Award to recognise 91 wo ..

1 hour ago

CDA, UNICEF organise virtual training sessions on ..

4 hours ago

MoCCAE participates in Abu Dhabi Sustainability We ..

4 hours ago

UAEU launches ‘Future Class’ project to educat ..

5 hours ago

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reach 133,044

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.