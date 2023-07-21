Open Menu

Slain Noor Mukadam's Father Appeals To SC To Expedite Case

Sumaira FH Published July 21, 2023 | 09:20 AM

Slain Noor Mukadam's father appeals to SC to expedite case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :Ambassador Shauqat Mukadam, the father of slain girl Noor Mukadam on Thursday appealed to the Supreme Court of Pakistan to take up and expedite the case of his daughter's murder for being a matter of great public interest.

At a commemorative meeting marking two years since the tragic passing of Noor Mukadam, Ambassador Shauqat Mukadam addressed a gathering here.

Prominent civil activists, lawyers, diplomats, and members of civil society spoke at length about the dire need to counter the femicide epidemic rampant in Pakistan.

Ambassador Shauqat Mukadam remarked upon the two-year-long torturous journey since July 2020.

He talked about his family's pursuit for justice, subsequent convictions, and the overwhelming amount of support in Pakistan and across the World.

He thanked the legal, diplomatic and journalistic fraternities that have supported his family.

Related Topics

Pakistan Murder Supreme Court World Civil Society Lawyers July 2020 Family

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 July 2023

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 July 2023

2 hours ago
 Dubai Municipality opens registrations for ‘Futu ..

Dubai Municipality opens registrations for ‘Future Talents’ Scholarship prog ..

9 hours ago
 Silal to open Innovation Oasis in Al Ain

Silal to open Innovation Oasis in Al Ain

9 hours ago
 ADCB reports 23% net profit hike reaching AED1.93b ..

ADCB reports 23% net profit hike reaching AED1.93bn in Q2’23

10 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy hosts ‘Design T ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy hosts ‘Design Thinking Hackathon’

10 hours ago
Fleetwood sets pace at British Open alongside amat ..

Fleetwood sets pace at British Open alongside amateur Lamprecht

11 hours ago
 Asgreen hails escape quartet as Tour de France spr ..

Asgreen hails escape quartet as Tour de France sprinters miss a beat

11 hours ago
 World 'woefully off track' to achieve SDGs by 2030 ..

World 'woefully off track' to achieve SDGs by 2030, experts say as key meeting e ..

11 hours ago
 Sisi to Head Egyptian Delegation at Russia-Africa ..

Sisi to Head Egyptian Delegation at Russia-Africa Summit - Source

11 hours ago
 Kirby Says White House Was Aware of Kissinger's Tr ..

Kirby Says White House Was Aware of Kissinger's Trip to China, Seeks Similar Con ..

11 hours ago
 Revised PEMRA law aims to empower journalists, pro ..

Revised PEMRA law aims to empower journalists, promote responsible media environ ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan