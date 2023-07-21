ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :Ambassador Shauqat Mukadam, the father of slain girl Noor Mukadam on Thursday appealed to the Supreme Court of Pakistan to take up and expedite the case of his daughter's murder for being a matter of great public interest.

At a commemorative meeting marking two years since the tragic passing of Noor Mukadam, Ambassador Shauqat Mukadam addressed a gathering here.

Prominent civil activists, lawyers, diplomats, and members of civil society spoke at length about the dire need to counter the femicide epidemic rampant in Pakistan.

Ambassador Shauqat Mukadam remarked upon the two-year-long torturous journey since July 2020.

He talked about his family's pursuit for justice, subsequent convictions, and the overwhelming amount of support in Pakistan and across the World.

He thanked the legal, diplomatic and journalistic fraternities that have supported his family.