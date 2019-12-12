UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Slain Poet Afgar Bukhar Laid To Rest

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 01:31 PM

Slain poet Afgar Bukhar laid to rest

The funeral prayer of renowned poet Afgar Bukhar was offered at his native village in Lakki Marwat on Thursday

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) : The funeral prayer of renowned poet Afgar Bukhar was offered at his native village in Lakki Marwat on Thursday.

Afgar Bukhari was shot dead the other day at his home by unknown assailants who later fled from the scene.

People from all walks of life including political figures, government officials, local poets, relatives and large number of locals attend his funeral, held at Bukhari Shah graveyard.

Lakki police have registered a case against the unknown assailants and started investigation.

Related Topics

Dead Police Lakki Marwat Prayer All From Government

Recent Stories

Staying True to the Y Series Legacy, HUAWEI Y9s Se ..

17 minutes ago

Hyundai to supply over 1,200 Sonata hybrid taxis t ..

2 seconds ago

Huawei tipped to narrow gap with Samsung in smartp ..

8 seconds ago

Fire erupts in PBC

39 minutes ago

Pakistan trip a life changing both mentally, emoti ..

6 minutes ago

At Least 5 People Killed in Landslide in Afghan Pr ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.