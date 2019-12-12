Slain poet Afgar Bukhar laid to rest

The funeral prayer of renowned poet Afgar Bukhar was offered at his native village in Lakki Marwat on Thursday

Afgar Bukhari was shot dead the other day at his home by unknown assailants who later fled from the scene.

People from all walks of life including political figures, government officials, local poets, relatives and large number of locals attend his funeral, held at Bukhari Shah graveyard.

Lakki police have registered a case against the unknown assailants and started investigation.