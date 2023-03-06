UrduPoint.com

Slamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Notifies Power Suspension Programme

Muhammad Irfan Published March 06, 2023 | 08:00 PM

slamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) notifies power suspension programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Sunday issued a power suspension programme for Monday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ):Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Sunday issued a power suspension programme for Monday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, Azad Shaheed, Rahara, Isolation Hospital, Chhata Bakhtawar, Tiramari, Lahtrar Road Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Al Noor Colony, Khanna. II Feeder, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Chahan, Chontra, Rajar, Chakri, SPD, SPF, Defense Road, Askari. 14 Sector D, Humayun, Park View, Morgah, RBISE, Fuji Foundation Hospital Feeders, GSO Circle, From 08:00 AM to 04:00 PM PTCL, I-10/2, Fazal Ghee Mill, CWO, Kidney Centre, I-11/3, Metro, NDC-2, G-9/1, New Exchange Feeders and surrounding areas.

Related Topics

Islamabad Martyrs Shaheed Exchange Metro Road Rawalpindi Circle Sunday From PTCL Islamabad Electric Supply Company

Recent Stories

DC assures cooperation in addressing problems of M ..

DC assures cooperation in addressing problems of Molvi G hospital

5 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) kicks o ..

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) kicks off two-week-long cleanliness d ..

5 minutes ago
 Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani ..

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar, German minister discuss ..

5 minutes ago
 Supreme Court orders to hand over recovered girls ..

Supreme Court orders to hand over recovered girls to their mother

5 minutes ago
 Students donate blood in Multan

Students donate blood in Multan

18 minutes ago
 ECC approves Hajj Policy 2023 with foreign exchang ..

ECC approves Hajj Policy 2023 with foreign exchange cover of $90 mln

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.