slamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) notifies power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ):Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Sunday issued a power suspension programme for Monday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, Azad Shaheed, Rahara, Isolation Hospital, Chhata Bakhtawar, Tiramari, Lahtrar Road Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Al Noor Colony, Khanna. II Feeder, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Chahan, Chontra, Rajar, Chakri, SPD, SPF, Defense Road, Askari. 14 Sector D, Humayun, Park View, Morgah, RBISE, Fuji Foundation Hospital Feeders, GSO Circle, From 08:00 AM to 04:00 PM PTCL, I-10/2, Fazal Ghee Mill, CWO, Kidney Centre, I-11/3, Metro, NDC-2, G-9/1, New Exchange Feeders and surrounding areas.