Slandering Institutions Not National Interest: Senator Samina

Faizan Hashmi Published October 27, 2022 | 08:16 PM

Slandering institutions not national interest: Senator Samina

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Central Vice President Balochistan Awami Party Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri Thursday expressed that maligning the state institutions was not in national interest.

She said in her massage issued here that the death of Journalist Arshad Sharif was indeed a big tragedy and we all shared the grief of his family.

He was a very professional journalist and his journalistic services would be remembered forever, she said, adding that it was a matter of great regret that after this sudden incident, a series of fabricated and unrealistic statements about the institutions had started by some elements, which was highly condemnable.

The senator said that it was a very serious crime to use any incident for politics gains and legal action would be taken against those who were making unjustified and fabricated allegations.

She said that the entire nation knew that the Armed forces gave sacrifices for the security of the country.

