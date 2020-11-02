UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SLA's BOG Saves Jobs Of Contractual Staff, Barres New Appointments For 3 Years

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 10:37 PM

SLA's BOG saves jobs of contractual staff, barres new appointments for 3 years

The 38th meeting of the newly appointed Board of Governors of Sindh Language Authority (SLA) here Monday decided against sacking 88 contractual staff and banning new appointments for the next 3 years

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :The 38th meeting of the newly appointed Board of Governors of Sindh Language Authority (SLA) here Monday decided against sacking 88 contractual staff and banning new appointments for the next 3 years.

The meeting was attended by Sindh Secretary Culture Akbar Laghari, SLA Chairman Muhammad Ali Manjhi and the 3 ex-officio and 10 non-official members of the board.

An official source informed APP that it was decided in the meeting that no one among the 88 contractual staff, which was being dubbed as a burden over the authority's financial resources, would be fired from his/her job.

The official said the meeting also came to the conclusion that any new appointment in the authority would put further pressure on the finances owing to which no new appointments would be made.

The meeting also accorded approval to the minutes of the 37th meeting of the BoG which had underscored the need of adopting the modern technology for learning and using Sindhi language.

The meeting formed different committees including financial committee, Sindhi writing committee, Sindhi learning committee, Sindhi language teaching in school education committee and use of Sindhi language in offices committee.

Related Topics

Sindh Technology Education Job Muhammad Ali From

Recent Stories

Trump dismisses election eve polls, says 'really l ..

53 seconds ago

CDA intensifies anti-encroachment drive

54 seconds ago

Liberian govt worker self-immolates over unpaid sa ..

57 seconds ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates building of Khorfakkan C ..

11 minutes ago

World equities climb on eve of US election

3 minutes ago

Second COVID-19 Lockdown Devastating for UK Busine ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.