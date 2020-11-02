The 38th meeting of the newly appointed Board of Governors of Sindh Language Authority (SLA) here Monday decided against sacking 88 contractual staff and banning new appointments for the next 3 years

The meeting was attended by Sindh Secretary Culture Akbar Laghari, SLA Chairman Muhammad Ali Manjhi and the 3 ex-officio and 10 non-official members of the board.

An official source informed APP that it was decided in the meeting that no one among the 88 contractual staff, which was being dubbed as a burden over the authority's financial resources, would be fired from his/her job.

The official said the meeting also came to the conclusion that any new appointment in the authority would put further pressure on the finances owing to which no new appointments would be made.

The meeting also accorded approval to the minutes of the 37th meeting of the BoG which had underscored the need of adopting the modern technology for learning and using Sindhi language.

The meeting formed different committees including financial committee, Sindhi writing committee, Sindhi learning committee, Sindhi language teaching in school education committee and use of Sindhi language in offices committee.