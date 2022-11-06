UrduPoint.com

SLA's Chairman Urges Private Schools To Initiate Teaching Sindhi Language

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 06, 2022 | 12:10 AM

SLA's Chairman urges private schools to initiate teaching Sindhi language

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :The Sindhi Language Authority (SLA's) Chairman Ishaq Samejo asked private schools to initiate teaching the Sindhi language to the students.

Speaking at 'Sindh urdu Literary Conference' organized by a private school in Qasimabad here on Saturday, Samejo said learning of English language had been made a status symbol in society.

"China, Russia, Japan, France, Türkiye and many other countries have progressed and have become proud nations without learning English," he observed.

He noted that 25 languages in the world had been listed as dying languages.

He urged the need of teaching the national as well as all the regional languages of Pakistan in the schools.

Dr Mehmood Mughal, BISE's Controller Masroor Ahmed Zai and other education officers also expressed their views.

