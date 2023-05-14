UrduPoint.com

SLA's Former Marketing Manager Ibrahim Kunbhar Dies Of Cancer

Umer Jamshaid Published May 14, 2023 | 07:40 PM

SLA's former marketing manager Ibrahim Kunbhar dies of cancer

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) :Former Marketing Manager of Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) Muhammad Ibrahim Kunbhar passed away at the age of 48 years due to cancer.

He was suffering from cancer and was under treatment here in a private hospital where he breathed his last on Saturday night.

Late SLA official was laid to rest in an ancestral graveyard at Tando Ghulam Ali on Sunday afternoon.

Chairman SLA Dr Ishaq Samejo and other office colleagues have expressed condolence over the sad demise of Muhammad Ibrahim Kunbhar and prayed for his departed soul.

