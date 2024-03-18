Slash spending-ramp up income way forward to boost economy: Qaiser Sheikh

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh said on Monday that the government was keen to reduce the expenditure and increase the means of income by introducing the favorable environment for businesses and industries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh said on Monday that the government was keen to reduce the expenditure and increase the means of income by introducing the favorable environment for businesses and industries.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the Punjab government provided relief to the people during the holy month of Ramadan.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was optimistic to improve the economy through the growth of business and industries, he added.

In order to pull the country out of economic quagmire, PML-N has a comprehensive plan that would boost the resources and production, raises tax revenue, and reroute the economy toward growth, he said.