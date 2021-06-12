UrduPoint.com
Slashing Of Taxes To Decrease Vehicle Prices: Shahzad

Faizan Hashmi 13 minutes ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 12:00 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Chairman of All Pakistan Motor Dealers Association H M Shahzad Friday said slashing of sales tax on locally assembled vehicles 17 percent to 12.5 percent and exemption of Federal Excise Duty on vehicles smaller than 850cc in the Federal Budget 2021-22 would result in decrease of their prices.

Talking to APP, he said the government would have to practically implement the steps announced in the Federal Budget-2021, to deliver their benefits to the people.

A famous online platform of car sales also highlighted that the prices of 850cc cars would decrease up to Rs 113,000 on account of abolishing FED and reduction on sales tax.

The website also appreciated the government for its policy to to support the electric vehicles in the country.

