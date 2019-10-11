Slaughter house in Mardan to be completed at earliest: DC

(@imziishan)

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abid Khan said Friday that effective measures were being taken to comply with hygiene standards and provide quality food items to citizens.

As part of such efforts, the DC said that slaughter house was being built and directed the concerned authorities to complete the facility at the earliest.

He had also held meeting with Tehsil Muncipal Officer (TMO) Nisar Khan and discussed various issues regarding development and masses 'welfare-oriented issues including the slaughter house project.

The deputy commissioner directed the TMA to ensure the facility was being completed timely and warned contractor concerned of action if the project was delayed.