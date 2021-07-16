UrduPoint.com
Slaughter Of Bovines On Eid-ul-Azha Not To Be Permitted In IIOJK

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 10:00 AM

Slaughter of bovines on Eid-ul-Azha not to be permitted in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :In complete disregard to the freedom of conscience and the right of individuals to freely profess, practice and propagate religion, the authorities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) are planning to put a blanket ban on slaughter of bovines during forthcoming Eid-ul Azha.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Director Planning of Animal/Sheep Husbandry and Fisheries Department of IIOJK wrote a letter to Divisional Commissioner, Jammu/Kashmir and IGP, Jammu/Kashmir calling for a ban on slaughter of cows, calves, camels on the occasion of forthcoming Eid-ul-Adha in the occupied territory.

In the letter, the authorities have been directed to implement all measures to strictly implement the Animal Welfare Laws viz. Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960; Transport of Animal Welfare Rules, 1978; Transport of Animals (Amendment) Rules, 2001; Slaughter House Rules, 2001; Municipal Laws & food Safety & Standards Authority of India directions for slaughtering of animals (under which camels cannot be slaughtered) during the festival.

