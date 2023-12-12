Open Menu

Slaughter Of Useful Female Animals Banned In Punjab

Umer Jamshaid Published December 12, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Slaughter of useful female animals banned in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has directed the livestock department to impose a ban on slaughtering beneficial female animals across all districts of the province.

The meeting chaired by CM Naqvi here on Tuesday, decided to impose an emergency to increase livestock production and further decided to constitute a committee comprising the livestock minister, ACS, secretary livestock, finance secretary, president All Pakistan Meat Exporters Association, and commissioners of DG Khan and Bahawalpur divisions. The committee will devise a plan for increasing livestock production, exports and fixing/non-fixing rates. CM Naqvi emphasized the need for a concise and comprehensive plan for immediate implementation, rather than lengthy presentations.

Animals' disease-free compartments will be established, he said and sought a plan within four-day to increase livestock production and exports. There is significant potential for livestock exports to Gulf countries, he noted and urged swift action without wasting time.

Livestock Minister Ibrahim Hassan Murad participated via video link from Beijing. ACS, secretaries of P&D, livestock, local government, finance & forests departments., VC University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore, DG (Production) livestock, chairman Livestock Breeding Services Authority, president & general secretary of All Pakistan Meat Exporters and Processors Association were present while commissioners of DG Khan & Bahawalpur joined the meeting via video link.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Chief Minister Exports Punjab Beijing Bahawalpur All From Government

Recent Stories

Macron's govt defiant after immigration bill rejec ..

Macron's govt defiant after immigration bill rejection

35 seconds ago
 USC ensures procurement of items through open tend ..

USC ensures procurement of items through open tender as per rules of PPRA

37 seconds ago
 US Consul General appreciates creative skills of G ..

US Consul General appreciates creative skills of GCWUF students

39 seconds ago
 RPO to hold online open court on 13th

RPO to hold online open court on 13th

40 seconds ago
 Trader Body rejects Indian Supreme Court biased ve ..

Trader Body rejects Indian Supreme Court biased verdict about IIOJK

42 seconds ago
 PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 414 points

PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 414 points

4 minutes ago
BISP chairman vows zero tolerance for illegal dedu ..

BISP chairman vows zero tolerance for illegal deductions in Benazir Kafalat prog ..

4 minutes ago
 SBP decides to hold policy rate at 22 per cent  

SBP decides to hold policy rate at 22 per cent  

23 minutes ago
 KP govt provides mobile hospitals to remote tribal ..

KP govt provides mobile hospitals to remote tribal areas

4 minutes ago
 IHC acquits Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia reference

IHC acquits Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia reference

43 minutes ago
 9th Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan Championships comm ..

9th Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan Championships commence

4 minutes ago
 Govt extends Hajj applications due to low turn out

Govt extends Hajj applications due to low turn out

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan