Slaughter of useful female animals banned in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has directed the livestock department to impose a ban on slaughtering beneficial female animals across all districts of the province.

The meeting chaired by CM Naqvi here on Tuesday, decided to impose an emergency to increase livestock production and further decided to constitute a committee comprising the livestock minister, ACS, secretary livestock, finance secretary, president All Pakistan Meat Exporters Association, and commissioners of DG Khan and Bahawalpur divisions. The committee will devise a plan for increasing livestock production, exports and fixing/non-fixing rates. CM Naqvi emphasized the need for a concise and comprehensive plan for immediate implementation, rather than lengthy presentations.

Animals' disease-free compartments will be established, he said and sought a plan within four-day to increase livestock production and exports. There is significant potential for livestock exports to Gulf countries, he noted and urged swift action without wasting time.

Livestock Minister Ibrahim Hassan Murad participated via video link from Beijing. ACS, secretaries of P&D, livestock, local government, finance & forests departments., VC University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore, DG (Production) livestock, chairman Livestock Breeding Services Authority, president & general secretary of All Pakistan Meat Exporters and Processors Association were present while commissioners of DG Khan & Bahawalpur joined the meeting via video link.