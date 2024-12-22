Open Menu

Slaughterhouse Inspected

Umer Jamshaid Published December 22, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Slaughterhouse inspected

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) Deputy Director Livestock Sargodha, Tanveer Ahmed Kalyar, conducted a visit to the Jhal Chakian slaughterhouse on Sunday morning.

During his visit, he enforced the government of Punjab's directive to impose an immediate ban on the slaughtering of healthy and productive animals.

Tanveer Ahmed Kalyar held meetings with butchers, contractors, the slaughterhouse superintendent, and the president of the Jamiat-ul-Quresh.

He briefed them on the government’s guidelines and emphasized the importance of adhering to them.

The Deputy Director also instructed the management to ensure the highest standards of cleanliness at the facility.

The slaughterhouse superintendent provided a detailed briefing on the existing arrangements, which were appreciated by Tanveer Ahmed Kalyar for their effectiveness and efficiency.

Related Topics

Punjab Visit Sargodha Sunday Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah Department of Human Resources announces Ne ..

Sharjah Department of Human Resources announces New Year's holiday

26 minutes ago
 UAE Juniors Team wins silver at Juniors Asian Pade ..

UAE Juniors Team wins silver at Juniors Asian Padel Championship

56 minutes ago
 RTA opens key bridge connecting Hessa Street to Al ..

RTA opens key bridge connecting Hessa Street to Al Khail Road

56 minutes ago
 DEWA SAT-1 sends 2,690 MB of data related to its w ..

DEWA SAT-1 sends 2,690 MB of data related to its work to ground station

2 hours ago
 SEWA begins work on 3rd list of home rationalisati ..

SEWA begins work on 3rd list of home rationalisation project

2 hours ago
 UAE hosts major global sporting events in December

UAE hosts major global sporting events in December

2 hours ago
Sharjah Consultative Council approves 2025 budget

Sharjah Consultative Council approves 2025 budget

2 hours ago
 Emirati women set historic milestones in 2024

Emirati women set historic milestones in 2024

4 hours ago
 Japanese anime industry sales top 3 trillion yen f ..

Japanese anime industry sales top 3 trillion yen for 1st time

6 hours ago
 23 dead in two crowd crushes in Nigeria

23 dead in two crowd crushes in Nigeria

6 hours ago
 Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Vanuatu Island ..

Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Vanuatu Islands, GFZ says

7 hours ago
 Ferry capsizes in Congo killing 38, over 100 missi ..

Ferry capsizes in Congo killing 38, over 100 missing

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan