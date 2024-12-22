Slaughterhouse inspected

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) Deputy Director Livestock Sargodha, Tanveer Ahmed Kalyar, conducted a visit to the Jhal Chakian slaughterhouse on Sunday morning.

During his visit, he enforced the government of Punjab's directive to impose an immediate ban on the slaughtering of healthy and productive animals.

Tanveer Ahmed Kalyar held meetings with butchers, contractors, the slaughterhouse superintendent, and the president of the Jamiat-ul-Quresh.

He briefed them on the government’s guidelines and emphasized the importance of adhering to them.

The Deputy Director also instructed the management to ensure the highest standards of cleanliness at the facility.

The slaughterhouse superintendent provided a detailed briefing on the existing arrangements, which were appreciated by Tanveer Ahmed Kalyar for their effectiveness and efficiency.