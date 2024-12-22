Slaughterhouse Inspected
Umer Jamshaid Published December 22, 2024 | 05:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) Deputy Director Livestock Sargodha, Tanveer Ahmed Kalyar, conducted a visit to the Jhal Chakian slaughterhouse on Sunday morning.
During his visit, he enforced the government of Punjab's directive to impose an immediate ban on the slaughtering of healthy and productive animals.
Tanveer Ahmed Kalyar held meetings with butchers, contractors, the slaughterhouse superintendent, and the president of the Jamiat-ul-Quresh.
He briefed them on the government’s guidelines and emphasized the importance of adhering to them.
The Deputy Director also instructed the management to ensure the highest standards of cleanliness at the facility.
The slaughterhouse superintendent provided a detailed briefing on the existing arrangements, which were appreciated by Tanveer Ahmed Kalyar for their effectiveness and efficiency.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Department of Human Resources announces New Year's holiday
UAE Juniors Team wins silver at Juniors Asian Padel Championship
RTA opens key bridge connecting Hessa Street to Al Khail Road
DEWA SAT-1 sends 2,690 MB of data related to its work to ground station
SEWA begins work on 3rd list of home rationalisation project
UAE hosts major global sporting events in December
Sharjah Consultative Council approves 2025 budget
Emirati women set historic milestones in 2024
Japanese anime industry sales top 3 trillion yen for 1st time
23 dead in two crowd crushes in Nigeria
Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Vanuatu Islands, GFZ says
Ferry capsizes in Congo killing 38, over 100 missing
More Stories From Pakistan
-
School administration authorised to utilise expenditures26 seconds ago
-
5 dead,1350 injured in 1275 RTCs in Punjab29 seconds ago
-
Slaughterhouse inspected32 seconds ago
-
Murree master plan to be designed with 25-year vision: SMBR35 seconds ago
-
Rakh Dhamiyal graveyard, a sustainable solution to burial challenges39 seconds ago
-
Women’s equal role in elections key to achieving lasting peace, says CEC10 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt dispatches second consignment of medicines, essential goods for Parachinar11 minutes ago
-
Young leaders' consultative session held to address climate change challenges11 minutes ago
-
WCLA organizes guided tour of Sikh heritage sites11 minutes ago
-
Fire erupts in biryani shop21 minutes ago
-
Anti-Corruption establishment recovers 1691 Kanals of government land31 minutes ago
-
Christian Hospital’s security reviewed in Tank31 minutes ago