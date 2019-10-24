SLF conducts training for nationwide Red Data survey for mountain ungulate

Snow Leopard Foundation (SLF) on the directions of the ministry of climate change has conducted training of stakeholders to conduct nationwide Red Data survey of mountain ungulates

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :Snow Leopard Foundation (SLF) on the directions of the ministry of climate change has conducted training of stakeholders to conduct nationwide Red Data survey of mountain ungulates.

The Climate Change ministry recognizing the need for validated data of wildlife species in Pakistan, has taken a historic initiative for population assessment of wildlife species and developing first ever Pakistan Red Data List, a press release said issued here.

SLF is considered to be the pioneers in data collection techniques. SLF was given the task by the Ministry of Climate Change to provide trainings on advance techniques of data collection of wildlife species.

The trainings will build capacity of all the stakeholders taking part in the population assessment surveys. The training workshop on 'Double Observer Methodology' was conducted by SLF on Thursday at Kallar Kahar, District Chakwal.

The objectives of this important survey was to upgrade and validate geographical distribution of Punjab Urial with field data, generate distribution maps using field data and occupancy, determine spatial pattern of density estimates across the Urial's distribution.

It would also identify patches with strongholds of population and estimate population in those patches and to assess habitat quality across the landscape and connectivity patterns among the patches.

To start the data collection, a survey is planned for population assessment of mountain ungulates in Pakistan. The first phase of this survey will be conducted on assessment of Punjab Urial.

University students, officials from non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and members of local communities are participating in the survey.

Joint Secretary Ministry of Climate Change and National Project Director Pakistan Snow Leopard and Ecosystem Protection Program (PSLEP) Muhammad Suleyman Khan Warraich chaired the concluding session of the workshop.

He thanked SLF for organizing the training and urged all the participants to ensure that the survey is conducted according to the training by SLF.