SLF conferred National Biodiversity Conservation award on environment day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) The Snow Leopard Foundation (SLF) has been honoured with the National Biodiversity Conservation Award on the World Environment Day.

This accolade recognizes SLF's relentless dedication to preserving biodiversity, with a strong focus on habitat restoration and sustainable land management, a news release said.

The Development Communications Network (Devcom-Pakistan) has presented the Pakistan Environmental Award to highlight the best green initiatives.

This recognition celebrated on June 4, acknowledges the remarkable contributions of organizations to environmental stewardship through corporate social responsibility, environmental compliance, and conservation efforts.

SLF has been recognized for its exemplary conservation efforts through its flagship snow leopard program.

Engaging with 40,000 households across 50 valleys, covering an expansive 30,075 km² in the majestic Himalaya-Karakoram-Hindukush ranges, the program has effectively mitigated human-wildlife conflicts through innovative approaches.

Notably, the ecosystem health program annually vaccinates 400,000 livestock, benefiting mountain communities and increasing livestock-based income.

Additionally, SLF has introduced several livelihood improvement initiatives, including conservation tourism, alternative energy provision, and fruit tree plantations, benefiting over 20,000 households.

Extensive research conducted over 40,000 square kilometers has led to groundbreaking discoveries, particularly in understanding the impacts of climate change on biodiversity and proposing effective strategies for coexistence in sensitive ecosystems.

SLF has also made significant contributions to education and capacity building, training over 900 individuals in wildlife survey techniques and supporting higher education, resulting in 50 MPhil and 6 PhD degrees.

Upon receiving the award, Dr Ali Nawaz, Director of the Snow Leopard Foundation, expressed his profound gratitude and pride being honoured with this prestigious national award.

He emphasized SLF's unwavering commitment to preserving the natural habitats and biodiversity of Pakistan's mountainous regions to safeguard wildlife.

Dr Nawaz highlighted that the foundation is advancing numerous initiatives under the guiding principles of "Engage, Educate, and Conserve."

These efforts aim to foster community involvement, enhance conservation education, and implement sustainable practices to ensure the protection and preservation of wildlife for future generations.

Dr Nawaz reiterated SLF's steadfast dedication to conserving wildlife and protecting fragile ecosystems.

As the foundation continues its mission, it remains committed to creating a sustainable future for both biodiversity and local communities. It is worth noting that this is the second award that SLF has received within the past year.

Previously, Dr Jaffar Ud Din, Deputy Director of SLF, was presented with the Mountain Conservation Award on the occasion of World Mountain Day in 2023.