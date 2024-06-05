SLF Conferred National Biodiversity Conservation Award On Environment Day
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 05, 2024 | 08:40 PM
The Snow Leopard Foundation (SLF) has been honoured with the National Biodiversity Conservation Award on the World Environment Day
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) The Snow Leopard Foundation (SLF) has been honoured with the National Biodiversity Conservation Award on the World Environment Day.
This accolade recognizes SLF's relentless dedication to preserving biodiversity, with a strong focus on habitat restoration and sustainable land management, a news release said.
The Development Communications Network (Devcom-Pakistan) has presented the Pakistan Environmental Award to highlight the best green initiatives.
This recognition celebrated on June 4, acknowledges the remarkable contributions of organizations to environmental stewardship through corporate social responsibility, environmental compliance, and conservation efforts.
SLF has been recognized for its exemplary conservation efforts through its flagship snow leopard program.
Engaging with 40,000 households across 50 valleys, covering an expansive 30,075 km² in the majestic Himalaya-Karakoram-Hindukush ranges, the program has effectively mitigated human-wildlife conflicts through innovative approaches.
Notably, the ecosystem health program annually vaccinates 400,000 livestock, benefiting mountain communities and increasing livestock-based income.
Additionally, SLF has introduced several livelihood improvement initiatives, including conservation tourism, alternative energy provision, and fruit tree plantations, benefiting over 20,000 households.
Extensive research conducted over 40,000 square kilometers has led to groundbreaking discoveries, particularly in understanding the impacts of climate change on biodiversity and proposing effective strategies for coexistence in sensitive ecosystems.
SLF has also made significant contributions to education and capacity building, training over 900 individuals in wildlife survey techniques and supporting higher education, resulting in 50 MPhil and 6 PhD degrees.
Upon receiving the award, Dr Ali Nawaz, Director of the Snow Leopard Foundation, expressed his profound gratitude and pride being honoured with this prestigious national award.
He emphasized SLF's unwavering commitment to preserving the natural habitats and biodiversity of Pakistan's mountainous regions to safeguard wildlife.
Dr Nawaz highlighted that the foundation is advancing numerous initiatives under the guiding principles of "Engage, Educate, and Conserve."
These efforts aim to foster community involvement, enhance conservation education, and implement sustainable practices to ensure the protection and preservation of wildlife for future generations.
Dr Nawaz reiterated SLF's steadfast dedication to conserving wildlife and protecting fragile ecosystems.
As the foundation continues its mission, it remains committed to creating a sustainable future for both biodiversity and local communities. It is worth noting that this is the second award that SLF has received within the past year.
Previously, Dr Jaffar Ud Din, Deputy Director of SLF, was presented with the Mountain Conservation Award on the occasion of World Mountain Day in 2023.
Recent Stories
Light rain shower brings relief by decreasing temperature
MS directs registrar, dept heads to perform duty strictly
Khalid Maqbool emphasizes revamping country's education system
SCCI suggests preparation of fiscal budget jointly by FPCCI, ICAP
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Ahmad Shahzad pushes for players’ accountability in Pa ..
CS directs to accelerate process of digitization, preservation of national archi ..
Edu Minister for providing PEEF scholarships to deserving students
Pakistani doctor gets first position in MRCP exam in Qatar
KP Junior Age Group Squash Championship begins
NA Speaker visits Iranian Embassy to condole President Ebrahim Raisi’s demise
Govt striving to develop Livestock Dept on modern lines: Bakht Kakar
Tennis: French Open results
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Light rain shower brings relief by decreasing temperature13 minutes ago
-
MS directs registrar, dept heads to perform duty strictly13 minutes ago
-
Khalid Maqbool emphasizes revamping country's education system13 minutes ago
-
SCCI suggests preparation of fiscal budget jointly by FPCCI, ICAP13 minutes ago
-
CS directs to accelerate process of digitization, preservation of national archives16 minutes ago
-
Edu Minister for providing PEEF scholarships to deserving students16 minutes ago
-
Pakistani doctor gets first position in MRCP exam in Qatar16 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker visits Iranian Embassy to condole President Ebrahim Raisi’s demise25 minutes ago
-
Govt striving to develop Livestock Dept on modern lines: Bakht Kakar28 minutes ago
-
CM fulfils promise to send on Hajj 10 elderly women living in Aafiyat36 minutes ago
-
KU hosts seminar on “Our Land, Our Future” to mark World Environment Day36 minutes ago
-
Boy killed by robbers in Faisalabad36 minutes ago