SLF considers snow leopards export to Russia consistent with best practices in ex-situ wildlife management

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Snow Leopard Foundation (SLF), a science-based conservation organization striving to conserve viable population of snow leopards, has termed the proposed internatinal transfer of two captive snow leopards from Pakistan to Russia as consistent with best practices in ex-situ wildlife management.

In a press statement issued here on Tuesday, SLF while explaining its position over the decision said, `International zoological institutions with expertise in snow leopard husbandry, veterinary care, and behavioural enrichment can offer the level of care these animals require’.

Elaborating its stance, SLF said long-term experience with large carnivore management shows that animals raised in captivity—especially those illegally captured at a young age—do not develop essential survival instincts and cannot be successfully rehabilitated for release.

Their continued existence depends on a well-managed, species-appropriate environment that simulates natural conditions and ensures their physical and psychological well-being.

“The transfer complies with Pakistan’s wildlife protection laws and international obligations under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), to which Pakistan is a signatory. Under CITES Appendix I, non-commercial transfers are permitted when they serve the purpose of animal welfare and scientific collaboration, and when they follow strict permitting procedures,” it added.

Transferring these animals abroad, if it ensures better care and aligns with international animal welfare standards, should not be construed as a failure or contradiction of Pakistan’s conservation efforts, the statement continued.

These animals were not captured from the wild for export purposes, and their transfer does not reflect on the integrity of national conservation achievements. Pakistan has made significant strides in snow leopard research and conservation, earning recognition at both regional and international forums.

“Rather than allow their condition to deteriorate in captivity, a transfer to a facility with appropriate care standards is a responsible and ethical course of action,” it remarked.

It merits a mention here that government of Pakistan, through the Gilgit-Baltistan Wildlife Department, is evaluating the international transfer of two captive snow leopards currently housed at the Snow Leopard Rehabilitation Centre in Naltar Valley, Gilgit-Baltistan.

The two snow leopards currently in custody were both removed from the wild under illegal circumstances—first in 2012 and again in 2024.

According to SLF, these animals were not rescued in a conservation sense; rather, they were victims of wildlife trafficking and now require permanent, specialized care.

Having been raised in captivity and subjected to prolonged human interaction, these individuals have undergone behavioural modification and cannot be released into the wild without considerable risk to themselves and to natural ecosystems.

Maintaining high standards of care for apex predators such as snow leopards requires sustained funding, trained personnel, and year-round veterinary services—all of which currently remain limited due to financial and logistical constraints.

The wildlife department has made commendable efforts under challenging conditions. Nevertheless, the long-term wellbeing of these animals cannot be assured under existing capacity.

These captive individuals are no longer part of the wild gene pool. Their existence bears minimal relevance to the broader conservation of snow leopards in Pakistan. Therefore, the issue at hand is one of animal welfare and ethical management, not a conservation priority.

To prevent similar situations in the future and to enhance Pakistan’s capacity to manage orphaned or injured wildlife, SLF made some recommendations including establishing specialized units within the Wildlife Department, equipped with trained veterinarians, essential medical supplies, and appropriate rehabilitation infrastructure.

Prioritize conservation of wild populations, while also establishing cost-effective essential care rehabilitation centers in key biodiversity zones.

Promote international collaboration to access technical expertise and uphold high standards of ethical wildlife care.

In conclusion, the Snow Leopard Foundation (SLF) acknowledges the complexity of the current situation. While the fate of the two captive snow leopards raises valid ethical concerns, it must not overshadow the urgent conservation needs of wild populations.

Any decision regarding their transfer should prioritize animal welfare, comply with national and international legal frameworks, and align with the broader goals of wildlife conservation in Pakistan.