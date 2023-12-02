Open Menu

Slight Decrease In Dengue Cases In Punjab : 77 New Patients Reported On Saturday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 02, 2023 | 02:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) Punjab remains in the clutches of the dengue virus, with 77 new cases reported on Saturday.

The latest Health Department data reveals a total of 14,335 confirmed dengue cases across 36 districts in Punjab this year.

Lahore takes the lead in this unfortunate count with a staggering 6,541 cases, followed closely by Rawalpindi with 2,631, Gujranwala with 1,522, Multan with 1,369 and Faisalabad with 847 cases. The situation continues, with Lahore reporting an additional 47 new dengue cases, Rawalpindi with 5, Gujranwala with 10, Multan with 4, Faisalabad with 5 and Okara with 2 new cases. Meanwhile, Narowal, Sargodha, Khanewal and Chakwal each reported one case within 24 hours.

Currently, 101 patients are undergoing treatment in various hospitals across Punjab, with 55 of them in Lahore district hospitals. The Secretary of Health Punjab, Ali Jaan Khan, issued a compelling plea to citizens, urging them to maintain clean and dry surroundings as a preventive measure against dengue fever. He also called for cooperation with health department teams that are working tirelessly to combat this outbreak.

For those in need of dengue treatment, information, or wishing to register complaints, a free helpline is available through the health department at 1033. Vigilance and proactive measures are crucial to contain the alarming spread of dengue in Punjab.

