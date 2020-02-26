Slight earthquake jolts Kashmir, India border region

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :A Richter scale 5 magnitude slight earthquake on Wednesday shook Kashmir-India border region.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department, an earthquake of moderate intensity with following preliminary parameters was recorded by Seismic Network of PMD.

The earthquake occurred late in the evening at 20:04:09 PST with a depth of 10 kilometers in Latitude: 32.98 N Longitude: 70.68 E in the Kashmir-India Border, Region.

"The shake map of the event shows that the earthquake is of moderate intensity. Slight damages are expected near the epicenter," it added.

This earthquake was slightly felt in Mirpur city (AJK) and number of cities of Punjab including Pesroor, Narowal, Zafarwal and Shakargarh.