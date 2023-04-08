Slight increase witnesses in prices of vegetables, fruits in city markets

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :Increase witnessed in the vegetables and fruits prices during the month of Ramazan despite the district administration's incessant visits to various Markets across the City.

During a visit to the vegetables and fruits market in various points, an increase in prices has been witnessed as Ginger jumped to Rs 600, garlic 360 and lemon 280 rupees per kg while Peas are selling at Rs150, Arvi at Rs160, Zucchini at Rs 80, Bitter gourd at Rs 80 and Onion at Rs 90 per kg.

The Green Chilli is Rs 100, Tomato Rs 50 and Eggplant Rs 60 per kg.

The prices of the fruits are concerned, the orange is Rs 420, Kinu Rs 350 and Banana Rs 280 per dozen, the pomegranate is Rs 430, the Iranian Apple is Rs 430, the guava is Rs 290 and grapes are Rs 440 per kg. However, the prices of strawberries dropped to Rs 270 from Rs 350, Melon Rs180 and Watermelon to Rs 80 per kg from Rs120 per kg.

The price of live chicken has increased to Rs 360 per kilogram.