Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Slight Increase Witnesses In Prices Of Vegetables, Fruits In City Markets

Muhammad Irfan Published April 08, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Slight increase witnesses in prices of vegetables, fruits in city markets

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :Increase witnessed in the vegetables and fruits prices during the month of Ramazan despite the district administration's incessant visits to various Markets across the City.

During a visit to the vegetables and fruits market in various points, an increase in prices has been witnessed as Ginger jumped to Rs 600, garlic 360 and lemon 280 rupees per kg while Peas are selling at Rs150, Arvi at Rs160, Zucchini at Rs 80, Bitter gourd at Rs 80 and Onion at Rs 90 per kg.

The Green Chilli is Rs 100, Tomato Rs 50 and Eggplant Rs 60 per kg.

The prices of the fruits are concerned, the orange is Rs 420, Kinu Rs 350 and Banana Rs 280 per dozen, the pomegranate is Rs 430, the Iranian Apple is Rs 430, the guava is Rs 290 and grapes are Rs 440 per kg. However, the prices of strawberries dropped to Rs 270 from Rs 350, Melon Rs180 and Watermelon to Rs 80 per kg from Rs120 per kg.

The price of live chicken has increased to Rs 360 per kilogram.

Related Topics

Visit Orange Price Apple Market From

Recent Stories

Ishaq Dar opens up about reasons behind cancelatio ..

Ishaq Dar opens up about reasons behind cancelation of US visit

1 hour ago
 “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign raises AE ..

“1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign raises AED514 million in 15 Days

2 hours ago
 Ancient city wall relics found in north China&#039 ..

Ancient city wall relics found in north China&#039;s Tianjin

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, US long-standing, historic partners: Mas ..

Pakistan, US long-standing, historic partners: Masood Khan

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 April 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 8th Apr ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 8th April 2023

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.