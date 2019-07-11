Slight reduction registered in Pak-Afghan bilateral trade-Sarhadi

Former Senior Vice President of Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi has said that slight reduction has been registered in Pak-Afghan bilateral trade during the outgoing fiscal year

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ):Former Senior Vice President of Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi has said that slight reduction has been registered in Pak-Afghan bilateral trade during the outgoing fiscal year.

In a press statement issued here on Thursday, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi said according to figures issued by State Bank of Pakistan, Pakistan's export to Afghanistan in 2018-19 was recorded around dollar 1.098 dollars which was 4.97 percent less than previous year 2017-18 trade volume.

In 2017-18, Zia continued, the export of Pakistan to Afghanistan was recorded at around dollar 1.42 billion.

Zia stressed the need for concentration over increasing trade between the two countries which will bring in prosperity and economic stability in the whole region by benefiting people of both the countries.

He said great potential exists in trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan which can be expanded to billions of dollars with brining ease in doing business besides facilitation of businessmen on both sides of the border.

Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi, who is also President of Frontier Custom Agents Group Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has hailed announcement of round the clock opening of Torkhem border.

The announcement came in wake of meeting between Prime Minister, Imran Khan and Afghanistan President, Ashraf Ghani during the recent visit of later to Pakistan.

The decision will promote trade between the two countries and serve as encouragement of business community, Zia hoped.