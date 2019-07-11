UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Slight Reduction Registered In Pak-Afghan Bilateral Trade-Sarhadi

Sumaira FH 21 seconds ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 05:15 PM

Slight reduction registered in Pak-Afghan bilateral trade-Sarhadi

Former Senior Vice President of Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi has said that slight reduction has been registered in Pak-Afghan bilateral trade during the outgoing fiscal year

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ):Former Senior Vice President of Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi has said that slight reduction has been registered in Pak-Afghan bilateral trade during the outgoing fiscal year.

In a press statement issued here on Thursday, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi said according to figures issued by State Bank of Pakistan, Pakistan's export to Afghanistan in 2018-19 was recorded around dollar 1.098 dollars which was 4.97 percent less than previous year 2017-18 trade volume.

In 2017-18, Zia continued, the export of Pakistan to Afghanistan was recorded at around dollar 1.42 billion.

Zia stressed the need for concentration over increasing trade between the two countries which will bring in prosperity and economic stability in the whole region by benefiting people of both the countries.

He said great potential exists in trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan which can be expanded to billions of dollars with brining ease in doing business besides facilitation of businessmen on both sides of the border.

Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi, who is also President of Frontier Custom Agents Group Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has hailed announcement of round the clock opening of Torkhem border.

The announcement came in wake of meeting between Prime Minister, Imran Khan and Afghanistan President, Ashraf Ghani during the recent visit of later to Pakistan.

The decision will promote trade between the two countries and serve as encouragement of business community, Zia hoped.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Afghanistan Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Visit Chamber Zia-ul-Haq Border Ashraf Ghani Commerce Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Fed Ombudsman briefed by CPLC chief about its perf ..

20 seconds ago

Bank of England boss dodges IMF speculation

23 seconds ago

Judge Arshad Malik’s video is fake: Forensic rep ..

18 minutes ago

Education systems must adapt to modern demands, sa ..

30 minutes ago

Baby Sultan, wife Alizey wish Feroze Khan on birth ..

32 minutes ago

Four health centers operate 24/7 at Jeddah airport ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.