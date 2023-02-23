Slight watering of wheat crop necessary as temperature increases

The Punjab Agriculture department has advised wheat growers to carry out slight watering of the crop as temperature increases

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :The Punjab Agriculture department has advised wheat growers to carry out slight watering of the crop as temperature increases.

A spokesman for the department said here on Thursday that according to agricultural experts production reduces if the crop was not properly irrigated as per its requirement.

Farmers should ensure slight watering of wheat crop on routine basis from March 15 and onwards to keep it protected from heat stress, he added.

He further said that farmers should strictly monitor their crop to check rust disease attack on their crop.

Spokesman said that if growers witness rust disease then they should use recommended poisons to get rid of it.

He also suggested the farmers to stay vigilant as attack of 'Sust Tila' usually occur on wheat crop during prevailing weather conditions.