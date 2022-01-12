UrduPoint.com

Slippery Road In Galyat Claims Three Lives

Sumaira FH Published January 12, 2022 | 05:00 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :At least three people including a woman died and one other got injured on Wednesday when a Suzuki High roof fell into a deep gorge owing to the slippery road in Galyat.

According to the details, the driver of the Suzuki High Roof lost his control over the vehicle at village Makol Paien near Govt.

High school Galyat due to which the vehicle fell into the deep gorge.

The Suzuki high roof was carrying four passengers out of which three people including a woman died on the spot while another person sustained critical injuries. The deceased were identified as wife of Shaukat, Gul Nawaz and Saad.

The local people have recovered the dead bodies and rescued the injured from the gorge and shifted them to District Headquarters Hospital Abbottabad.

