SLO PEC Riaz Khattak promoted to BS-19

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :The Senior Law Officer (SLO) at Provincial Election Commissioner (PEC), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Riaz Ahmad Khattak has been promoted from BS-18 to BS-19, said a notification issued here on Friday.

Riaz Ahmad Khattak had joined the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in 2008 as Law Officer. He had obtained his degree in law from the International Islamic University, Islamabad and also served as Civil Judge from 2001 to 2004.

He belongs to a respectful and educated family of district Karak, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while his father late Mumtaz Ahmad had served in the education sector.