Slogan Of Literate Punjab Being Made A Reality: Rashid Hafeez

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 06:31 PM

Provincial Minister for Literacy and Non-Formal Basic Education Punjab, Raja Rashid Hafeez on Friday said that the slogan of literate Punjab is now being converted into reality

After giving first literacy policy in the history of the province, the incumbent government made earnest efforts to implement it and now, very encouraging results had started to emerge, he added.

The Punjab government had the honor of providing educational facilities at the doorsteps of the prisoners in jails, the porters at different Railways stations and other illiterate people.

He informed that he visited Multan District Jail to distribute certificates to the inmates who had completed literacy course from Adult Education Center set up in Multan District Jail.

The Provincial Minister said that a number of jail inmates had completed the course and now they were able to read and write.

The prisoners were asked that this was the beginning of their journey towards the light of knowledge which should continue, he added.

Besides, efforts to make jail inmates literate persons, the Literacy Department was also striving to make them useful citizens and the curriculum being provided to illiterate persons was not only helpful to eradicate the ignorance of illiterate people but, they were also being taught moral values, he said.

Raja Rashid Hafeez said that the prisons of the province were now being transformed into rehabilitation centers which were not only trying to eliminate ignorance but also changing the minds of the criminals. This was a good and big change, he added.

He informed that the jail inmates told him that they were very happy with the practical step taken by the Punjab government to change their lives.

The Minister said that the jail inmates were asked to repent for the crimes they committed in the past and confined in jails but, now they should show resolve to start a new life as a good citizen after their release from the prison.

