Slogan Of "Riasata-e-Madian" Aimed To Implement Teachings Of Prophet (PBUH): Governor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman Friday said the life and preachings of the last Holy Prophet (PBUH) was beacon of light for whole humanity and PTI's slogan of transforming Pakistan on the pattern of state of Madina (Riasat-e-Madina) was aimed to ensure indiscriminate justice, merit, transparency, brotherhood and tolerance in the society.

Addressing the Sirat-un-Nabi (PBUH) Conference held here at Governor House, he said the Holy Prophet (PBUH) emphasized on spending lives as per the rules and regulations set by the Quran where there is respect and honour for the humanity and not discrimination on the basis of gender, complexion or believe.

He said that the last Prophet (PBUH) spent his entire life by setting the golden principles of honesty, trust, simplicity, forgiveness, tolerance, generosity, courage and excellence in day to day affairs and welfare of humanity.

Shah Farman said PTI government was striving hard to make Pakistan a true welfare state on the pattern Riasata-e-Madina.

The conference beside others was attended by a large number of citizens and Organizer Darul Uloom Haqqania Maulana Yousuf Shah and Qari Roohullah Madani.