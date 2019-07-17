UrduPoint.com
Slovenian Mountaineer Dies During Expedition In GB;DC

Muhammad Irfan 38 seconds ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 06:21 PM

Deputy Commissioner Hussain Ahmad Chaudhry District Nagir has said that a mountaineer of Slovenia has died due to illness during expedition towards Hisper Nagir valley blended with huge glaciers yesterday evening

GILGIT (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Hussain Ahmad Chaudhry District Nagir has said that a mountaineer of Slovenia has died due to illness during expedition towards Hisper Nagir valley blended with huge glaciers yesterday evening.

Mr.

Janez Svoljsak, a Slovenian national has died during expedition, the DC said adding his wife Miss Sara Jaklic along with guide Israr Hussain has reached Nagar Khas to collect the body.

The DC said that Guide and Tour Operator company has contacted army aviation and Embassy for recovery of dead body, which they have placed under tent at an identified place. Operation to recover dead body is expected tomorrow after completion of necessary legal requirements they tend to proceed towards Hunza for night stay.

