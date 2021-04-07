Sluggish policing not to be tolerated, warns DIG

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar has directed all police officials to ensure quality working and effective policing measures in their respective areas.

He gave these directions here in a meeting held at CIA Office which was attended by SSP (Investigation) Ch. Arshad Mehmud, DSP CIA Hakim Khan and other police officials.

DIG (Operations) reviewed the performance of all CIA police officials and warned for strict action against those involved in sluggish policing. He said that those showing good performance would be encouraged.

DIG (Operations) directed to chalk out comprehensive strategy to arrest those criminals involved in theft, dacoity, car and bike theft cases.

He directed to settle all pending cases and accelerate efforts to arrest anti-social elements.

He directed SSP (Investigation) to bust criminals' networks and take all possible measures to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens.

DIG (Operations) said that dedication and commitment would help us eradicate crime. "We are public servants and have no right to stay in force in case of our failure to protect people," he maintained.

DIG (Operations) said that he would again review the performance of each CIA police official after 10 days. He directed to complete investigation on pending cases and ensure arrest of criminals at large.