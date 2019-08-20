Slums resettlement plan to be made in collaboration with ABAD: Minister

Sindh Minister for Human Settlement Ghulam Murtaza Baloch on Tuesday directed the officials concerned to devise a resettlement plan for the Katchi Abadies (slums) in collaboration with the Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan (ABAD)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) : Sindh Minister for Human Settlement Ghulam Murtaza Baloch on Tuesday directed the officials concerned to devise a resettlement plan for the Katchi Abadies (slums) in collaboration with the Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan (ABAD).

While presiding over a meeting of Sindh Katchi Abadi Authority at his office here on Tuesday, the Minister also ordered the cancellation of the lease of amenity plots in Katchi abadies.

He said that 962 Katchi Abadies of 1,429 in Sindh are notified while work is underway to regularise 360 more slums.

Secretary Katchi Abadi Ahmed Bux Nareejo, Director General Katchi Abadi Farooq Laghari and other Regional Directors also attended the meeting.

Ghulam Murtaza Baloch asked the Secretary and the DG to grant promotions to the employees, whose promotion was due and it should be done on merit, adding that a transparent procedure must be adopted and no one should be deprived of his due right.

Murtaza Baloch directed that Katchi Abadi policy should be extended from 1997 to 2003 to give maximum benefit to the poor people.

He also asked to hold consultative meetings with DC Larkana and Municipal Commissioner Larkana to provide Lease to Katchi Abadies of Larkana.

He also instructed that losses should be identified that were caused to infrastructure in Katchi Abadies due to recent rains.

Murtaza Baloch directed that appointments should be made on women and minority quotas on merit.

He said that the process of finalising lease to Etihad Town,be done at the earliest, and an office of Sindh Katchi Abadi Authority should be established in Azad Jhamburia Colony and residential flats should be built in the same locality.