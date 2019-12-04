UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S.M. Ali Hussaini New Iranian Envoy To Pakistan Joining Next Week

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 10:19 PM

S.M. Ali Hussaini new Iranian envoy to Pakistan joining next week

Syed Muhammad Ali Hussaini has been appointed as new Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th December, 2019) : Syed Muhammad Ali Hussaini has been appointed as new Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan. He may assume charge of his office next week.Syed Muhammad Ali Hussaini has remained foreign office spokesperson and currently serving as Iranian Ambassador to Italy.Prior to his appointment as the new Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Pakistan, Hosseini has served as Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Italy, Deputy Minister of Legal and International Affairs, Spokesman and Assistant Minister, Deputy Director of the Asia-Pacific Division, Director-General for Assessment and Monitoring, Iran's Chief of Staff in Jordan, Syria and Uzbekistan, and The Iranian MoFA's first deputy director of the Arab middle East and North Africa.

Syed Mohammad Ali Hosseini has previously served as an advisor to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Deputy Director of Media Diplomacy at the Center for Public and Media Diplomacy and a spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.Ends

Related Topics

Pakistan Africa IMF Prime Minister World Foreign Office Syria Electricity Exchange Exports Business Iran Hotel Lead Uzbekistan Italy Middle East Pakistan Stock Exchange Muhammad Ali May November Gas 2018 Market Media TV All From Government Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million Arab Jobs

Recent Stories

Stable outlook reflects world's confidence in Pak ..

13 minutes ago

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment complet ..

1 hour ago

Customs World inks MoU with Indonesia to roll out ..

1 hour ago

SEDD, US Consulate-General discuss Intellectual Pr ..

1 hour ago

Egypt to host AEEDC Education Cairo next week

2 hours ago

555,000 quake-hit Albanians benefiting from UAE&#0 ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.