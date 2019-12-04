S.M. Ali Hussaini new Iranian envoy to Pakistan joining next week

(@FahadShabbir)

Syed Muhammad Ali Hussaini has been appointed as new Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th December, 2019) : Syed Muhammad Ali Hussaini has been appointed as new Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan. He may assume charge of his office next week.Syed Muhammad Ali Hussaini has remained foreign office spokesperson and currently serving as Iranian Ambassador to Italy.Prior to his appointment as the new Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Pakistan, Hosseini has served as Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Italy, Deputy Minister of Legal and International Affairs, Spokesman and Assistant Minister, Deputy Director of the Asia-Pacific Division, Director-General for Assessment and Monitoring, Iran's Chief of Staff in Jordan, Syria and Uzbekistan, and The Iranian MoFA's first deputy director of the Arab middle East and North Africa.

Syed Mohammad Ali Hosseini has previously served as an advisor to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Deputy Director of Media Diplomacy at the Center for Public and Media Diplomacy and a spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.Ends