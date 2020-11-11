S.M. Muneer hopes for UBG sweeping in FPCCI elections

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Patron-in-Chief of United Business Group (UBG) S.M. Muneer Wednesday expressed the hope that his group would win the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) elections scheduled to be held on December 30,2020.

Speaking at a luncheon gathering of business community hosted in his honour by President Korangi Association of Trade and Industry Saleem-uz-Zaman, he alleged that Businessmen Panel managed to win last year FPCCI elections by deceptive tactics but this year his group would sweep the elections.

Among others, UBG Spokesperson Gulzar Feroz, businessmen Ahmed Chinoy, Zahid Saeed, Abdul Sami Khan, Farhan-ur-Rehman, Tariq Haleem, Malik Khuda Bakhsk, Zubair Bawaija, Danish Khan, Sheikh Umer Rehan, Mirza Ishtiaq Baig, Mumtaz Ali Sheikh were present on this occasion.

S.M.Muneer mentioned that it was the part of UBG's manifesto to eradicate fake and bogus associations and organizations, and they had identified such entities. This created frustration among the business leaders of BMP in the FPCCI, he alleged.

Mian Zahid Hussain, Head of newly formed National Business Group in FPCCI which was in alliance with UBG to contest FPCCI-2021 elections said that through unity of UBG and NBG all their candidates would win the elections with big margin.

S.Khalid Tawab, joint candidate of UBG and NBG for FPCCI President's seat said that his group's first priority was to serve business community by resolving their genuine issues and getting maximum possible incentives and facilities for trade and industry that would ultimately strengthen the country's economy and bring prosperity to the nation as a whole.

KATI President Saleem-uz-Zaman , who was the host, said that the business community all over the country regarded UBG's Patron-in-Chief ,S.M.Muneer as a national asset because of his unconditional commitment and services rendered for promotion of trade and industry in the country.

He said that under the leadership of S.M. Muneer and Iftikhar Ali Malik the UBG had done wonders and again by nominating renowned businesspersons like Khalid Tawab as its candidates had proven its vision and capabilities to make FPCCI an effective representative body of business community.

Senior Vice President of FPCCI, M. Hanif Gohar said that his success after a long litigation process had finally proved that during last elections UBG's mandate was stolen.

"With the support of UBG leadership we have proved in the court of law the flaws and manipulations in the last FPCCI elections," he maintained.