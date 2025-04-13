S.M. Tanveer calls for lower power tariffs and economic reforms to boost industrial growth

- Home
Umer Jamshaid Published April 13, 2025 | 07:30 PM
MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Former Federal Minister for Industries and Commerce S.M. Tanveer Sunday has welcomed the government's recent reduction in electricity tariffs, calling it a positive move.
He noted that while the current rate stands at Rs. 31 per unit, their demand remains Rs. 27 per unit, and expressed hope for further cuts.
During a visit to Dhodial, Tanveer met with office-bearers of the Mansehra, Abbottabad, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chambers of Commerce and discussed key business challenges. Invited by Muhammad Hanif Gohar, former Senior Vice President of FPCCI, he also visited local welfare projects including Al-Mustafa Hospital, Hunar Foundation, and Hazara University.
Tanveer urged the government to eliminate unnecessary taxes that are crippling the construction sector and emphasized the need to cancel IPP agreements to bring electricity rates further down. '
On CPEC, he said the project’s second phase would attract Chinese industries to Pakistan, potentially boosting exports especially if global tensions escalate.
Talking about terrorism, he stressed that lasting peace is crucial for economic growth and investor confidence.
Hanif Gohar echoed his views, adding that if China shifts its industries to Pakistan, the country could become a major exporter, provided Chinese workers are ensured full security.
