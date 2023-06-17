UrduPoint.com

SM Tanveer Calls On Governor Punjab, Discusses Ongoing Development Projects Of Bahawalpur

Umer Jamshaid Published June 17, 2023 | 06:40 PM

SM Tanveer calls on Governor Punjab, discusses ongoing development projects of Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :Interim Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce S.M Tanveer called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman at his camp office here on Saturday.

He discussed the ongoing development projects of Bahawalpur. He informed Governor about the under-construction project of Bahawalpur Industrial Estate, skill development, and cotton cultivation in more areas.

He said that steps have been taken to achieve better cotton production.

Governor Punjab said that the Bahawalpur Industrial State project should be completed soon. On the instructions of the caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, steps have been taken to cultivate cotton in maximum areas and achieve better cotton production across the province. He said that agriculture is the backbone of the country's economy.

The government is taking steps for the welfare of landlords and farmers.

